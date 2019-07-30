These Are The Bachelorette Rumors That Hannah Will Address On After The Final Rose

Warning: Possible Bachelorette finale spoilers are ahead.
The first night of the two-night Bachelorette finale didn't end with Hannah picking someone, but it did end with her explaining that she's heard those Bachelorette rumors too, and that they'd all be addressed on night two. "Since that last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional," Hannah said on the live show, with Chris Harrison at her side.
"I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so I hope I'll be able to do that," she added. And if you saw that and weren't quite sure what she was talking about, just know, it's a doozy.
For the past few weeks, there have been several allegations swirling particularly around Jed Wyatt, and rumors of how that may have impacted his life after the show. If you haven't heard by now, in June, a woman named Haley Stevens came forward to claim that she was Jed's girlfriend until he left for The Bachelorette — and that he was allegedly going to come back to her when it was all over. Like he told Hannah, Jed did originally go on The Bachelorette to promote his music, but fell for Hannah along the way. It seems he may have left out the supposed girlfriend waiting back home, though.
"All of this started because I fell in love with a person who felt like [going on the show] was the best thing for their career, a career that I also pursue," Stevens told Refinery29, referring to Jed. "So coming from that perspective, when someone that you love thinks it's the best move for their career, you support them."
However, Stevens' support reportedly went unnoticed by Jed, whom she claims never contacted her after the show. Jed, for his part, hasn't commented on the claims, but he did post a plea on Instagram, asking fans to leave his family alone:
"Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. •Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. •It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. •I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then."
As for how this will all come out on the second night of the finale, it certainly seems lie Hannah is, at the very least, shaken up. No matter who she chooses, these rumors turning out to be fact would be a huge betrayal.
Considering how seriously Hannah took the night one allegation that a contestant on Limo Night supposedly had a girlfriend, she'll undoubtedly want answers about Stevens' claims when she sees Jed on the live Bachelorette finale. However, there are spoilers that indicate that Hannah may have felt a certain way about things that could have affected the ultimate outcome of the show. It sounds like she is still waiting on answers just as much as any of us, so hopefully we'll be getting them soon.
Harrison told People magazine that Jed will be given a chance to tell his side of things during the finale, which means all will be revealed Tuesday night. Whether or not Hannah is satisfied with what Jed has to say remains to be seen, but at least it will all come to light soon.
