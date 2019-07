According to E! News , the power couple was out and about in New York City for their niece Teanna’s 21st birthday party, which had a Great Gatsby theme. Naturally, Beyoncé took the theme very seriously, stepping out in a custom Walter Collection gown with major flapper vibes. The outlet reports that while Jay had a cane to go with his costume, he managed to multitask and helped Bey get off the party bus and inside to the festivities, where guests danced to several of the duo’s songs.