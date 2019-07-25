You wouldn’t be wrong in assuming that all eyes are on currently Nordstrom’s much-anticipated, actual-good-deal-ridden Anniversary Sale. We’re in the full swing of the three-week-long event, and while there’s still plenty of beauty, fashion, and home savings to be had, our eyes are beginning to wander away from Nordstrom.com and over to a site we check just as frequently — their sister clearance outlet, Nordstrom Rack.
We were very happy to see that the markdown-heavy site is following in the footsteps of its elder sibling with their blowout “Clear The Rack” event, where many of its already price-slashed clearance items are available for an extra 25% off. This promotion is pretty epic and its only running through July 28, so we suggest you to get to stepping over to Nordy’s Rack (does anyone call it that?) and check out some rock-bottom prices on brands like Staud, Madewell, Topshop, Kendra Scott, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.