Selena Gomez Spent Her Birthday Crying (In A Good Way)

Selena Gomez received a couple more birthday cards than the average person, I'd say, but that doesn't make each of them any less special. The singer and actress rang in her 27th year in Italy on Monday, and posted a thank you to her fans on Instagram Wednesday night to let them know how much their well-wishes touched her — some to the point of tears.
"Well I’m 27 now," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a long white dress and cheesin' on a balcony. "I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU"
Gomez has a lot to be grateful for this year. After taking some time off to focus on her mental health, she's reemerged in two different movies: The Dead Don't Die and Woody Allen's unreleased A Rainy Day In New York, the former taking her to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer.
While we're still waiting for new music (aside from her appearance on "I Can't Get Enough" with benny blanco, J Balvin, and Tainy), Gomez has had a number of other projects come to fruition, including a collection with Puma and a partnership with Coach. However, this trip to Italy is not about her job.
"She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents,” a source told People. “She’s getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work."
This likely includes putting the final coat of paint on her new album, which Gomez told Jimmy Fallon has been four years in the making.
"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."
