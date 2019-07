Selena Gomez Spent Her Birthday Crying (In A Good Way)

"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."