If you're a millennial woman, there's a good chance you have soft spot in your heart for the endearing, Selena Gomez. The 26-year old star has grown up before our eyes; deftly navigating child stardom, a high-profile breakup, and mental and physical health challenges, all while maintaining her flourishing entertainment career, a number of philanthropic causes and of course, an enviable sense of style. And while we applaud all of Selena’s pursuits, we’re students of shopping at heart, so we’re interested in any and all fashion moments that she decides to put her stamp on — which is why we were so excited to hear about the capsule collection for Puma.
This release marks the star’s second collection for the heritage sneaker brand, and features a group of activity-friendly staples that speak to her globe-trotting lifestyle. With accessible price points landing between $45 - $120, we’re digging pieces like the un-mistakably neon Cali Sandal and a tricked-out nylon jacket that boasts an elastic waistband and adjustable hood. We went ahead and rounded up our favorite Selena-designed Puma pieces both new and old — they’re bound to stick in your wardrobe as much as her songs get stuck in your head.
