Kanye West Wants To Trademark His Sunday Service Merch

Kris Jenner 's trademark lawyers must be awfully busy. On the heels of the Kim Kardashian West's disastrous announcement of her "solutions-based" shape wear line Kimono (that name was quickly kiboshed), TMZ is reporting that her husband Kanye West is filing the paperwork to trademark his church-themed Sunday Service merchandise.
That means, if granted, Ye would have exclusive ownership of clothing, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and clothing tops under the umbrella "Sunday Service". We got our first look at West's offering during his Coachella set in April, when he sold his branded 8-piece collection, including neutral-hued items bearing slogans often heard in church.
He included sweatshirts priced from $165 to $225 and bearing the phrases "Holy Spirit" and "Trust God," as well as a pair of $50 socks that read "Jesus Walks." Onlookers immediately took to social media to call West out for selling "church socks on Easter," branding him "a real Prophet for Profit." One user even labeled him sacrilegious. "You don’t think selling $225 holy hoodies and $50 church socks on EASTER SUNDAY is some straight-up BLASPHEMY??," they wrote.
As The Fashion Law pointed out, when someone files an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a trademark is actually issued, they get the “exclusive right to use the mark nationwide in connection with the goods/services listed in the registration.” West, if able to trademark "Sunday Service" in relation to his clothing, would have the right to file infringement lawsuits if ahyone uses the term on “competing or related goods and services.” Oh, lord.
Advertisement