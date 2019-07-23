Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde

Since Nash has spoken out, several other models have come forward to recount their alleged encounters with Hyde. On Monday night, Ariana Grande addressed the allegations on her own Instagram Story, writing: "dear models/artists in LA / anywhere, i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation." She continued: "please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there." Grande concluded her story with a note encouraging her fans to "look out for each other."