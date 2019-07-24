It’s hard to believe that Zappos has been around for 20 years. In the grand scheme of retail, they’re newcomers (hello, Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s); but in their chosen milieu of e-commerce they are one of the most established and heaviest of hitters, founded multiple internet lifetimes ago in 1999. Which means that this momentous year of 2019 marks their 20th journey around the sun — all the while maintaining their much-lauded, above-and-beyond customer service, notoriously positive company culture, and lest we forget, selling thousands and thousands (and thousands) of shoes (and quite a bit of apparel, in case you didn't know).
Zappos, in typically exuberant fashion, is giving us a big reason to celebrate — an extra 20% off sale styles now through July 28. We did not hesitate to comb through as much of the vast selection as we possibly could, turning up gems from Vans, Birkenstock, New Balance, and more. (The additional discount will be applied at checkout, so remember to apply code “BDAY20” to see the lowest price.) And because there are almost 30,000 styles eligible for the sale, we isolated some of the best — the highest-rated items on Zappos’ site, along with R29 readers most beloved buys. So click through to see the cream of the Zappos crop — as nominated by the people who actually shop there.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.