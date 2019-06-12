The Only 3 Summer 2019 Trends You Need To Know

Overwhelmed by encyclopedia-length trend reports? Fingers tired from clicking through slideshows of 50+ examples of swimsuit styles and skirt lengths? We hear you hissing, "This is cutting into my aperitivo hour."
In the second installment of our summer trend guide, brought to you in collaboration with Macy's, we're putting forth our most condensed version yet: just three key buzzwords you need to know, outfit examples (as worn by members of #MacysStyleCrew) so you can get an idea of how to style each piece, and links to shop. Think of it as the fashion version of the study guides you once used to cram the night before your lit exams. Ahead, see the most essential summer 2019 fashion, no filler.