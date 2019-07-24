Grace VanderWaal Says "UR So Beautiful" Is About Admiring Someone So Much That It's Frustrating

"The video is my best friends and I going around New York City and singing the song live. We had the best day ever doing it and filming ourselves. I feel like where we were going to shoot was kind of planned before we went out, but the second we started doing it we did whatever we wanted. We were on the subway, obviously, because how could you make a New York video without it? I have a whole song about New York City on my last album, "City Song." If I were to do it again, I would execute it differently. The city is such a beautiful, but touchy concept; you can walk the line of getting too clichéd and unrealistic. The main thing we wanted to do with this video was not stage it. With 'UR So Beautiful,' nothing is staged.