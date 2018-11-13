The annual Forbes’ "30 Under 30" is here, proving that “the future is bright” and highlighting plenty of new and familiar names. This year, over half of the nominees are entrepreneurs, though the entertainment category boasts an eclectic mix of pop stars, actors, and athletes.
16-year-old “Ocean Eyes” singer Billie Eilish may be one of the youngest on the list. She joins Grace Vanderwaal, the 15-year-old “Perfectly Imperfect” singer who toured with Imagine Dragons earlier this year. The "30 Under 30" List, whose median age is 26.5, also includes musicians 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, and Post Malone.
Advertisement
The actors on the list are equally talented. Timothee Chalamet, the beloved star of Call Me By Your Name, may be one of the more familiar names on the list. It also includes Kelly Marie Tran, the first woman of color to have a leading role in Star Wars, actor and writer Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Zazie Beetz of Deadpool 2. One of the youngest on the list is Ellie Fisher, 15, the star of Eighth Grade.
In true millennial fashion, the list also includes several rising digital stars. Notable among them are gamers Tyler Blevin and Yiliang Peng, as well as Liza Koshy, a comedian who began her career on YouTube. Pop culture is increasingly ruled by the internet, and it seems likely that more digital stars will shine through in the coming years.
"30 Under 30" spans twenty categories, from food to finance to philanthropy, and serves as a yearly reminder of the power of younger generations. The future looks to be in good hands.
Related Video:
Advertisement