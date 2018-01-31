Before Rachel Fong can share the secrets to crafting a mini unicorn cake using nothing but an easy bake oven with her million-plus followers, some not-so-sweet work is required: Editing.
Like most other YouTube stars who have built a career around their online channels, Fong has learned that a good edit is key to making videos that fit with her kawaii-focused brand. But while picking up a camera and filming may feel intuitive when you've grown up with a smartphone, editing footage usually requires more skills and time, not to mention additional software. This doesn't mean that you should feel intimidated: Many of the most well-known YouTubers took a DIY approach to learning how to edit.
With that in mind, we turned to the creators behind six popular Youtube channels to find out what tech they use and which skills they've picked up over the years. If you're an aspiring vlogger, get ready to watch some tutorials then pick up your camera.