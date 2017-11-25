Tune In To Watch Billboard Honor These Amazing Women In Music

As a female artist, there's immense pressure on you at all times from fans, peers, and the general public. You're expected to be alluring, but not too sexy. Sophisticated, but not too boring. Cutting-edge, but still relatable. You have to sing, dance, and perform, all while appearing effortlessly put together and toting six-inch platforms.
For this reason, I have endless respect for those women who survive in this field while staying true to themselves. With so many authentic and inspiring women in the music industry right now, they truly deserve a night all of their own. That’s why Billboard’s Women In Music event really couldn’t have come at a better time.
Advertisement
Tune in this week on Thursday, November 30th, as Billboard recognizes these talented, trailblazing women with touching tributes and incredible performances by some of our favorite female artists including: Kelly Clarkson (winner of the “Powerhouse” award), Camila Cabello (winner of the “Breakthrough Artist” award), and Kehlani (winner of the “Rule Breaker” award). Other honorees include Mary J. Blige and Grace Vanderwaal, with more to be announced!
Making headlines for more than just her pop prowess and chart-topping bangers, Selena Gomez will also be honored as 2017’s “Woman of the Year” for her tireless philanthropic work. She'll join the long list of iconic women who've won in year's past including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Pink, and Katy Perry.
Ready to tune in and show some love for these badass women? Livestream the event on Twitter, at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET.
Advertisement