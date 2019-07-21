Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Her Birthday With Some Fun In The Sun

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday in style: on a Jet Ski in Miami.
On Friday, just a day after she turned 37, Chopra was spotted having some fun in the water with her husband, Nick Jonas. According to People, she wore a high-waisted pink bikini with matching gloves, and she also took turns floating on a rainbow raft and relaxing with Jonas on a yacht.
“At one point, Priyanka went for a swim in the ocean and took a ride on a wave runner,” an anonymous source told E! News. “She was fearless, going very fast and doing quick turns and jumps.”
Advertisement
Of course, the couple has been celebrating Chopra’s birthday all week. Thursday night, they dined at Komodo, a swanky Southeast Asian restaurant in Miami, with an intimate group of friends and family, including Chopra’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, and mother, Madhu Chopra. After enjoying a meal and a multi-tiered birthday cake, Chopra and Jonas headed to the nightclub LIV. Before the night’s festivities, Jonas shared a photo of Chopra’s gorgeous sequined red dress to his Instagram stories.
Birthday girl via @nickjonas Instagram story @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/5Xlb6IvE5G— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) July 19, 2019
Other than that story, Jonas has mostly stayed off the ’gram while celebrating Chopra’s special weekend. Makes sense — seeing as this year marked Chopra’s first birthday as a married woman, the couple has probably been spending lots of quality time together. But, like any good husband, he made sure to post a gorgeous pic of Chopra, wishing her a happy birthday.
“Light of my world. My whole heart,” he wrote. “I love you baby. Happy birthday.”
Chopra, however, hasn’t posted at all about her fairytale celebration — which is definitely a change after she shared all those wedding photos. It looks like, at least for now, she’s keeping this moment to herself.
Advertisement