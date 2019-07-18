More Sources Are Speaking Out About Meghan Markle's Struggle In The Royal Spotlight

Is Meghan Markle uncomfortable having all eyes on her in the wake of the birth of royal baby Archie?
The Duchess of Sussex may come from Hollywood but, as an insider tells People, her time as the leading actress didn't prepare her for what she’s coping with as a royal.
"Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight. Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level,” a source told People.
Fortunately, there is one person who understands her plight: Kate Middleton, who also was a “commoner” who joined the royal family when she married Prince William in 2011. Despite annoying reports of a “feud” between the women, Kate and Meghan hung out together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament this week, along with Pippa Middleton. The trio watched Meghan’s bestie Serena Williams compete.
And, of course, Meghan has some adjusting to do in her new life. Being a member of the royal family includes lots of responsibilities which, thus far, Meghan has handled with grace. She is continuing her charity work and even took over a patronage that Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon her.
Of course, that doesn't mean that giving up traces of her former life comes easily. Now that she's a royal, Meghan is not allowed to do many things she previously enjoyed, including her past Hollywood career and her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. She also, apparently, can't eat garlic, which is just a huge bummer all around.
Still, if Meghan "struggles" in the spotlight, she probably can also acknowledge some good it's bringing her. She recently met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Lion King premiere — two people who are already public fans of hers. The spotlight does have its perks.
