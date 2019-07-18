The Monochromatic Mani Is Taking Over Instagram — & Here's How To Get It

Pink-Orange



Ultimately, nail artist Charlotte Wales says you don't have to overthink it. You want to make sure that the color is gradually getting more vibrant or deeper. You can also step into similar shade families and still get a monochromatic vibe. "I went from peach to orange to pink, and it just works," she says.



As the owner of the Be Beautyful nail salon, Wales doesn't believe you should be charged more for the look since it's not exactly nail art, and you're still using the same amount of polish. "There's no added extra cost, you're just swapping bottles for each nail," she says. But you can expect the price to vary salon to salon.