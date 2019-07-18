The Monochromatic Mani Is Taking Over Instagram — & Here's How To Get It

You know the struggle of picking the perfect polish at the nail salon? Well, this summer's most popular nail trends require choosing five. The rainbow manicure (beloved by stars like Kendall Jenner) peaked this spring. Then the pastel version started filling our Instagram feeds last month, and now, the mix-and-match manicure we're loving is monochromatic.
Since all the nail polish shades are in the same color family, this mani has a uniform look that's a lot more minimalist than choosing five completely different colors. "It's a fun way to get playful with your nails without being too over the top," says celebrity nail artist Steph Stone. "It’s eye-catching but not too distracting, and it's easy to achieve yourself."
Advertisement
Even though this design isn't as elaborate as nail art, the process of picking five polishes can be overwhelming. So, we asked three pros to share the exact polishes they used to create beautiful monochromatic manicures, along with their tips for getting the look just right. Click through all the gradient goodness, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 18
2 of 18
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 18
Shop This
4 of 18
5 of 18
Shop This
6 of 18
7 of 18
Advertisement
8 of 18
9 of 18
10 of 18
Shop This
11 of 18
12 of 18
Shop This
Advertisement
13 of 18
14 of 18
Shop This
15 of 18
Shop This
16 of 18
Shop This
17 of 18
Shop This
18 of 18
Shop This
Advertisement