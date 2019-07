Missandei Is Dead. Long Live Nathalie Emmanuel

The entire show was shot in London, which meant that Emmanuel was able to be close to her mother, who lives in her hometown of Essex, attend her sister’s wedding, and celebrate her 30th birthday with friends and family . Though the lead characters are American, the distinct British charm that defined Richard Curtis’ original still runs through this new adaptation. But perhaps one of the biggest differences this time around is that Maya and Kash, the two protagonists we watch ambling through the titular four weddings and a funeral, are people of color from different ethnic backgrounds. “When does that ever happen?” Nathalie asks. There’s a scene early on where Maya and Kash are comparing the stereotypes that she, as a mixed-race woman, and he, as a Pakistani-British man, face. Maya says she gets told “You look kind of Black,” and Nathalie, whose family history is rooted in the Caribbean, laughs as she remembers filming the scene. “Story of my life, like, literally,” she says. “I want to cringe at the words that were used when I was younger, but it’s true.”