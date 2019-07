How To Shop Safely On Amazon Prime Day

Be sure that when you browse Amazon's offerings, you do so by typing Amazon.com into your browser — rather than clicking out from a suspicious email . Emails can direct you to fraudulent sites that look like Amazon, where your sensitive information can be stolen. If you get an email claiming to be from Amazon with an outgoing link, be sure to check the email address before you click it. If it's from @amazon.com, you should be in the clear, but otherwise, if the address looks off or has obvious misspellings, steer clear and instead report it to the Federal Trade Commission . This is especially true of emails advertising false Prime Day coupon codes — so keep your eyes peeled. (Also, if you're being asked to fill in your bank account number or Social Security number, this should be a dead giveaway of a phishing attempt .)