The Best Prime Day Deals For Book Lovers

Two years ago on Prime Day, I did what I, staunch lover of print books, said I wouldn't ever do: I bought an e-reader. And that Amazon Kindle Paperwhite totally changed my life (and my commute, and my vacations).
Gone were the perpetual b00k-related negotiations I had with myself before leaving the house. Should I bring the book with only 30 pages left because I'm dying to know the ending? Should I lug a 600-page book with me on the subway? With a Kindle, the answer is always: Yes, bring it, bring 'em all!
If you never want to leave the house without a book again, then now's the time to get a Kindle. Here are the book-related deals to take advantage of on Prime Day.
Price: $110 ($50 off)
Is your deepest desire to carry around thousands of books and audiobooks all the time? The new Kindle Paperwhite has a whopping 32GB storage capacity, making it an especially good pick for people who read manga, comics, or other large-format books. The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6-inch, 300-ppi touchscreen E Ink display that's readable in direct sunlight, without a glare. Plus, now that it's waterproof, the Kindle Paperwhite is the ultimate e-reader. Read in the bathtub without fear. Finally, the Paperwhite has six weeks of battery life per charge.
Price: $85 ($45 off)
If you're only planning to read e-books, as opposed to audiobooks and comics, the Kindle Paperwhite's 8GB storage is probably more than enough. This Kindle Paperwhite has all the same great features as the 32GB (including being waterproof), but has slightly less storage.
Price: $60 ($30 off) Not sure if a Kindle is right for you? Start with with the "starter" Kindle. The entry-level Kindle has a built-in light, like the Paperwhite, but doesn't have the same high-res screen. Still, it's a great Kindle.
Price: $175 ($75 off)
With its aluminum backing, bright screen, and 7-inch display, the Kindle Oasis is the swankiest of all Kindles. Like the Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis is waterproof. The newest Kindle Oasis goes on sale on July 24. If you can live with a slightly older model, then save $75 bucks and buy this one.
Price: $50 ($30 off)
Switch between books and movies seamlessly with an Amazon Fire, now at a ridiculously reasonable price. Unlike the Kindles, an Amazon Fire has an LED screen.
Price: $100 ($50 off) You won't find a better tablet at this price point. The best model Fire tablet costs a third of the Apple iPad.
Kindle Unlimited makes binge-reading more possible than ever. Typically $9.99 a month, Kindle Unlimited is exactly what it sounds like it is: Unlimited access to over 1 million books, magazines, and audiobooks.
Prime members get 12 months of Audible membership and 12 audiobooks upfront for $120 (typically, Audible is priced at $14.95 a month, making this quite a deal).
