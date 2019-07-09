Allbirds stans: you know who you are. Perhaps your fandom blossomed when you experienced the start-up sneaker brand’s otherworldly comfort, or maybe you were taken in by their exclusive sustainable materials, like a footwear-ready Tencel or a sugarcane-derived foam. However you got here, you’re hooked now, and you might be one of the thousands of customers singing the brand’s praises in one of their fanatical on-site reviews or bulk-buying styles for your friends and family with an inventory-depleting frenzy. So you’ll be pretty excited to know that the brand just launched three new out-of-the-box colorways — and, with Allbirds' track record in sales, it's indicated that they won’t stick around for long.
The graphic new prints are gracing one of our favorite Allbirds styles — the Tree Topper, a high-top silhouette that evokes a cool, canvas city sneaker. Rendered in black and white, the three classic patterns — houndstooth, polka-dot, and zig-zag — are a stark departure from the brand’s standard brightly colored, monochrome styling, with a vaguely ’80s edge that will transition nicely into the fall. If this has piqued your curiosity, we’d encourage you to click on through and snag a pair for yourself before they’re gone for good. And, if the sight of these pop-art prints has planted the seeds of a black-and-white sneaker shopping spree, we’ve included some similar options for your shopping pleasure.
