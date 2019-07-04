Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Cracked Open Cold Ones At Their French Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a beautiful second wedding in France, a country known for its exquisite wines and the land of the only grapes that can be called Champagne. But in keeping with their cool, silly couple vibe, the middle Jonas brother wanted to celebrate his nuptials with a taste of the U.S. of A., in the form of America’s finest domestic beer. That’s right, Joe made sure there were cases and cases of Coors Light brewskis at his wedding.
Coors Light didn’t just supply the lager for Jophie’s wedding reception. The company even printed custom labels for the Coors glass bottles, reading “Joe + Sophie 2019” above the Rockies. “Coors Light has always been mine and my brothers’ favorite beer. The fact that they made a customized bottle for me as a wedding gift is incredible!” said Joe in a press release. Today, you’ve learned that the Jonas brothers love to crack open a cold Coors, together.
It’s unknown how much amber nectar made its way across the pond to Paris, but Joe was keen to avoid one fatal flaw of another Jonas wedding. At Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s dazzling three-day wedding, guests reportedly drank so much beer that they ran out. Coors Light “heard Joe loud and clear,” they said in a press release, and provided plenty of beer for the party.
It is unknown if the Coors Light was supplied in the form of cases of bottles, kegs, or some combination of both, but at the very least, the Jonas Brothers certainly had enough booze to play beer pong at the reception. Turner, for part, most likely sipped on her beloved Juul.
