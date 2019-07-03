The 10 Best Deals From Ulta Beauty's Huge 4th Of July Sale

There are a lot of ways to spend your Fourth of July. Some people will be soaking up the sun on a boat, or downing more hot dogs they've ever consumed in their lives. Others will be hitting the mall for the unbeatable Independence Day sales — and Ulta Beauty's is one you definitely don't want to miss.
Ever wondered what it would be like to score Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palettes for half-off, or OPI nail polish for less than $6? Now, you can. Starting today, you'll find some of Ulta's best-selling beauty products for up to 50% off their retail prices. The best part: You don't even have to leave your air-conditioned apartment to score major savings. Plus, if you spend over $35 (and you probably will), you automatically get free shipping.
Unfortunately, Ulta's Summer Sale officially ends on July 5, which means you better hurry and add everything you want to your cart before it sells out. Then, once you check out, head over to Target and stock up on some sunscreen (you'll get a free gift card if you do). Try to show us better holiday weekend plans, we dare you.
Ahead, 10 beauty products you need to buy before Ulta's Summer Sale ends.
