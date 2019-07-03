Bath & Body Works Is Giving Away Candles For Just $5 Today

If you're trying to get some shopping done over the upcoming 4th of July weekend, it doesn't take a lot of Googling to find the killer sales at your favorite stores. For starters, Target is running a sunscreen giveaway, and Anthropologie is offering a full 50% off furniture and home decor — so it's no surprise that scent-haven superstore Bath & Body Works is also going all-in on the summer holiday action with a surprise one-day candle sale.
Here's the deal: If you shop Bath & Body Works today, July 3, you'll be able to chose from a selection of over 30 single-wick candles, and take home your favorite wax-filled jar for just $5 and change.
Most B&BW fans know that these candles ordinarily retail for $14.50 each, so today's deal chops that price by more than half, and it's happening both in stores and online — just remember to use the code 'HaulToday' at checkout if you're shopping via your computer or phone. Really, the only limitation is the number of candles you can buy in a single order, which caps off at 15.
Per usual, the selection is filled with a fun mixture of brand-new, just-launched scents, like Vanilla Birch and Crisp Morning Air, as well as the tried-and-true favorites, like the soothing Aromatherapy Rose Vanilla and the rich Black Cherry Merlot. Whichever speaks to you (we highly recommend the the Coconut and Sun-kissed Magnolia-infused Endless Weekend) grab the glass jar now and you'll make out like a bandit, even if you don't end up making a run to Target or Anthro this weekend.
