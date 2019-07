The Drop: ALMA's "Lonely Night" Is A Tale Of Heartbreak

“Working with Miley Cyrus has been one of the best projects for me. We met about a year ago in L.A., and I was working with a producer called Andrew Wyatt, who produced She Is Coming. They were looking for somebody young and who has the energy. I met with Miley and it was crazy how we just clicked. We have the same brain, we have so many things in common, so it was so easy to work with her. We’re still working all the time, and talking to each other every week. I don’t work with people who make it seem like work, I don’t know how to do that. I like to work with people who it feels like therapy when we’re in session. So it was super easy, and super honest. I love her, she’s like a best friend.”