New Music To Know: The Internet's Summer Jam, Tove Lo Gets Cheeky & More

The Internet "Come Over"
You know that feeling of a summer crush: when you've got lots of free time to orchestrate chance encounters with the person you're maybe obsessing about, when every chance encounter in the neighborhood feels like fate, or when you stay up too late texting? The Internet capture that vibe in "Come Over," which has me maybe obsessively crushing on this song. It's a solid summer jam, good for the barbecue and a make out playlist. Shout out to Riverdale star Hayley Law for making a guest appearance!
Tov Lo feat. Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant & ALMA "bitches"
Advertisement
This is how you do a multi-woman anthem: Tove Lo, who headlines the Pride L.A. Festival this weekend, gets by with a little help from her friends in this sassy, sarcastic track about gratification. She teamed up with Broad City director Lucia Aniello to make an equally smart-ass video and wow, did she succeed. More girl gangs like this, please!
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges "Liberated"
I'm not crying, you're crying after watching this beautiful video for a so-necessary song about self-expression and equality. Dej raps out her "I see yous" to the various people hiding their true selves from the world, from introverts to those rocking their own style, while the video focuses on truly marginalized people who are all trying to exist in worlds that might not appreciate them. Leon Bridges and his quilted jacket bring a powerful, soulful voice to the chorus. Let the message wash over you, and then get up and do something.
VON GREY "Plans"
This trio of sisters has been in music for a long time. They formed in 2011 when the women were mere children. Now, in their early 20s (and after their youngest sister took a break to finish her education), they are back and working on a stunning, ambitious sound. There's a sense of sadness here, enhanced by the string orchestration as well as the way their voices play off each other. It's haunting and lovely.
Helena Deland "Take It All"
Speaking of haunting; this track from Helena Deland is giving me major Morcheeba and Portishead vibes with it's slow, plodding 808 beats. The soundscape isn't as rich as those '90s stalwarts, but the darkness is there, and it's palpable. Deland plays with it in a manner not dissimilar to Lana Del Rey, teasing at the darkness beneath, sometimes swimming on the surface of it, but never quite immersing or losing herself. It's captivating and a little distressing, but it's a foundation built on solid pop music, so I'll stick around a bit longer and see where this goes.
After my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to matchmake people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Follow me on Twitter or Facebook, or leave me a comment below and tell me what you're listening to this week.
Advertisement