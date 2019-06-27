The Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating saga is finally coming to an end. At least that's what it looks (and sounds like) in an all-new sneak peek for the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale.
In part one of the two-part finale, which aired last weekend, Khloé dealt with reports of Thompson's cheating with Woods in real time. New details about the scandal emerged and fans learned that Woods never actually apologized to Khloé, which seemed to hurt the latter more than anything.
When this all went down back in February, the internet watched Khloé deal with the hurt by seemingly pointing all the blame for Thompson's infidelity at Woods. Backlash ensued as Twitter users quickly came to Woods' defense. On the new episode, Khloé clarifies her initial comments, which included accusing Woods of "lying" and declaring that she was "the reason my family broke up."
“Like, I would never blame solely one person for that … so I feel bad — even though Jordyn played a part — I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her, because that’s not the truth and I only like to speak my truth,” she tearfully explains as sister Kim Kardashian West comforts her.
Khloé went on to discuss how it "sucks" that it all had to be so public, and how emotionally strong she and her family have to be "for the environment that we created" — aka their reality show.
As far as where things will go from here, Khloé is confident that it will be far away from drama. And she wants her fans to follow suit, leaving both Woods and Thompson alone.
"Bashing either side is not cool for me," the Revenge Body star recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."
All of this sounds like a woman ready to move on.
