Jordyn Woods might be well on her way to fashion world domination: She's made a name for herself as a model (and spoken eloquently about the lack of body inclusivity within the industry), and built quite a support system following the whole Tristan Thompson fiasco. Now Woods' is sharpening her design chops with another collaboration with Boohoo. Following the initial offering in 2016, Woods continues to push boundaries as she promotes body positivity and size inclusivity for women around the world.
So she co-designed the newest Jordyn Woods x Boohoo: a 60-piece collection, including a range of size inclusive ready-to-wear pieces including colorful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high-slit dresses. The collection ranges in sizes 2 to 26 and retails for $15 to $60.
Woods tells Refinery29 that her goal for this collection to create something more fun and bright especially for summer. The first pieces she helped to design were the suit co-ords because she feels like you can never go wrong with a good suit. “My favorite piece is the hot pink skirt with the matching top. I feel like that color is everything.”
As for the size range, Woods says it was important to her to offer extensive sizing. “It wouldn’t feel right for me if every body type wouldn’t be able to wear something I designed,” she tells Refinery29. “I’ve been in situations to where there has been cute clothes that I couldn’t get in my size and I know how it feels.”
And for the younger people who are struggling to love what they see in the mirror in the face of internet bullying, Woods says she understands. “With Instagram and everything else, it’s easy to compare yourself to others but what I’ve learned is that the best part about you is that no one is you. That is powerful.”
Shop the collection when its available on June 26.
