Rihanna, Queen Of Inclusivity, Debuted Body Diverse Mannequins At Her Fenty Pop-Up

Rihanna is continuing to shake up the fashion and beauty industry with her Fenty releases. First, she gave us 40 foundation shades for every skin color and we died. Then, she gave us a plus-size-inclusive lingerie line and we died all over again.
Now she’s giving us diverse mannequins and, basically, I don’t know how anyone has edges anymore.
Rihanna debuted a new line of clothing called 6-19 on June 18 at her Fenty NYC pop-up, and chose to display the clothes on a group of size diverse mannequins. Specifically, the company used a mannequin with a full figure that had hip dips and a belly pouch. In response, many Rihanna fans thanked the Fenty brand for allowing them to see themselves in what is otherwise a world of skinny mannequins that perpetuate archaic beauty standards.
“We have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories, you just get your samples made in one size. But then, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips," Rihanna told E! News at the pop-up.
Rihanna continued, “It's all of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff."
It’s nice to see the diverse mannequins at the Fenty pop-up in a time where a scathing op-ed criticized Nike for doing the same thing. Now with two major clothing brands endorsing the idea of using body-diverse mannequins, hopefully this is the beginning of a changing standard in the fashion industry.
If Rihanna’s 40 foundations taught us anything, with many beauty companies now launching large-scale complexion products out the gate, then we’re sure to see many brands following in her trendsetting, badass footsteps.
