North West & Penelope Disick’s Candy Land Birthday Was A Sweet Dream — Literally

A sweet 16? More like a sweet six (and seven!).
Cousins North West, who turned six, and Penelope Disick, who will turn seven in July, were the guests of honor at a Candy Land-themed soiree on Saturday. And let’s just say that the party was exactly what cavities are made of.
Proud moms Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West posted numerous videos to their Instagram stories that highlighted the party’s colorful treats, including ice cream, unicorn cakes from Flour Shop, and tons and tons of candy. Basically, every child’s dream.
“Welcome to Candyland [sic],” Kourtney captioned her video as she took fans on a tour of the house and backyard, decked out just like the classic board game.
North and Penelope dressed for the occasion, both donning candy-themed outfits. Guests included family members Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as Larsa Pippen and a host of children who were no doubt on a sugar high all day.
This marked the fourth joint birthday celebration for North and Penelope, but it was no less extravagant than previous years. Last year’s shindig was unicorn themed. In 2017 and 2016, Moana and mermaids were the themes, respectively.
Kim posted a sweet message to her birthday girl on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday my sweet girl,” she wrote in the caption. “The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”
