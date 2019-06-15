Becca Kufrin Is Getting Rid Of Her Bachelor Finale Dress — But She’s Saging It First

Last we heard, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen moved in together earlier this year — and that’s not the last big change she’s making. No, Kufrin and Yrigoyen still aren’t married, but on an Instagram story this Friday, Kufrin shared she’s finally getting rid of all the cocktail dresses she wore on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s cursed season of The Bachelor. Yes, including the one she was wearing when he proposed to her — and good riddance.
Some of the dresses will go to a contest-winning drag queen, but Kufrin has been a little more hesitant about what to do with the lacy black gown she wore during Luyendyk’s repugnant season finale.
Advertisement
“When I was back in Minnesota at my mom’s house last week, I came across the gown. It’s beautiful, but let’s be honest. I’m never gonna wear it again,” Kufrin said. “It just has some bad juju in it for me.”
Who can blame her? As all of us who watched season 22 vividly remember, Luyendyk proposed to Kufrin before suddenly changing his mind and going back to runner-up Lauren Burnham. “The more I hung out with you, the more I felt like I was losing the possibility of reconciling things with Lauren,” Luyendyk told Kufrin, solidifying his fate as one of the most hated Bachelors we have had yet.
Though some of Kufrin’s loyal supporters suggested she burn the dress, Kufrin dismissed the idea. “I’m not gonna do it dirty like that. There are several people who took a lot of time and hours and energy to fit it and alter it,” she explained, ultimately deciding to try to rehome the gown. As for that bad juju? Don’t worry. “I’ll sage it,” she said.
It’s too bad Kufrin isn’t looking to get rid of that gorgeous wedding dress she wore on her season premiere. But since it’s the gown she had on while giving the first impression rose to her future fiancé, it’s unlikely that one needs any saging.
Advertisement