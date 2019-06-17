I Live In Los Angeles, Make $75,000 A Year, & Spent $2,003 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good. Have your own Feel Good Diary to submit? You can do so here!
Today: A woman who believes in a simple yet effective wellness approach. Her three must-haves? Tons of food, nature, and Barry’s Bootcamp.
Age: 28
Location: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Publicist
Salary: $75,000
Day One:
4:15 a.m. — It's arms and abs day at Barry's Bootcamp with my favorite instructor, Andrew. I start at treadmill 18, and then move to the floor for a strength workout. I've been going to Barry’s for about a year, and I feel so powerful when I’m there under the red lights. Andrew encourages me to pick up my speed on the treadmill, and I tap out at 12.7 mph. It's going to be a good day. I buy a 50 class pack, or $1,250 in total.
6:30 a.m. — I go home and get ready for the day by checking email. I fire off a few responses, and flag everything that requires more than a two-minute response. I pour a glass of Stumptown's iced coffee ($2.99) from the fridge, and make a "Fab Four" smoothie from Kelly LeVeque with Vega Vanilla Protein Powder ($29.99). I shower before doing a five-minute facial with Farmacy Beauty Multi-Masking Duo, which costs $64. I'm a morning person by nature, and feel pretty centered — even though I was sweating to death earlier.
11:30 a.m. — I am READY for lunch. My co-workers know to not bother me around this time, because I'm in full starvation mode. Since I didn’t bring my lunch from home, I pop out to a local Mediterranean spot for a quick meal with extra protein, which costs $6.30.
Daily Total: $1,353.28
Day Two
6:15 a.m. — Tuesdays at Barry's are HARD. The instructor says, "Your parents made you, but I molded you." Intense. But I’m obsessed with this mantra.
1:30 p.m. — My coworkers and I drive to Platform LA, a new-age shopping center that hosts Roberta's, Van Leeuwen, and other charming shops. I make a custom Sweetgreen salad (I splurge on avocado and a sparkling grapefruit water) for $17.
8 p.m. — Time to crash. Falling asleep early feels so luxurious; I splurged on a new linen duvet cover a few months back, and paired with my Vitruvi Diffuser (I use the Pacific oil that smells like the coast). It's the best way to end my Tuesdays. The diffuser was $199, and the oil is $26.
Daily Total: $242
Day Three
4:10 a.m. — I wake up before my alarm, and then go run at a medium-level speed at Barry's. We also did inclines today, which I try to avoid, but the instructor plays Avicii and Lady Gaga, so I do okay. I'm really lucky to have a community of humans for these early-morning classes; I might not know everyone's name, but I've personally witnessed 40-year old men get into much better shape during the past year. It's incredible to see the transformations.
6:10 p.m. — I go check out a new pilates studio in Culver City. This room is very pink, and the women here are kind, warm, and inviting. I’m normally a little nervous to try pilates, because I often get confused — but the instructor was encouraging, which I appreciated. I’ll definitely be coming back. The class is $20. Sometimes I do multiple workouts a day when I book classes with friends. I love the euphoria of sweating together — and when I do two or more workouts in one day, I sleep incredibly well.
Daily Total: $20
Day Four
6 a.m. — I go to my private surf lesson in Malibu, which is $120. It's been cold in Los Angeles, so I'm lucky the waves cooperate today. The wind is low and balmy.
I find so much peace on the water in the early mornings, and I usually run into a few familiar faces at the beach, including a school of Dolphins that swim by during the early-morning hours as the sun rises. When I moved to Los Angeles from Chicago about 18 months ago, I made it a goal to surf every month, and I’ve kept up with that commitment.
3 p.m. — My colleagues and I walk around the block to get some fresh air. Upon my suggestion, we head to a small bodega to get espresso shots. These $2, two-ounce shots are just what we need to finish the day. I feel alive!
8 p.m. — I meet a friend at a local Mexican restaurant. The waiter recognizes me and knows my order right away: Two chicken tacos and a skinny margarita. This costs $25. It's been a long week, and the Margarita has the perfect amount of zip to it. We chat for a long time, and I order an Uber home (no judgement!), which is $5. I leave feeling warm and loved.
Daily Total: $152
Day 5
6:15 a.m. — Time to hit up a full body workout at Barry’s. I know after this hurdle, the weekend’s almost here. I run into six people I know, and we end up chatting by the Fuel Bar afterwards. I excuse myself to head home, shower, and make breakfast -- another Fab Four smoothie — and head into the office.
8 a.m. — I've listened to hundreds, if not thousands, of TED Talks during my many morning commutes. Today, I listen to Ken Kamler's "Medical Miracle on Everest" TED Talk. It explores the power of human endurance, humanity, and Everest's majesty. I choke up a little. It’s an incredible story, and I feel empowered and ready to finish the week on a high note. Luckily, TED Talks are free.
9 p.m. — My sister comes over, and we do at-home facial masks. I love starting my weekend with a Florapy sheet mask ($6). While we’re masking, we decide to do a Harry Potter marathon. I light my favorite cedar candle from Jenni Kayne, which costs $55, and we barely say 10 words to each other for the first two movies. I fall asleep before we can get to the third movie, which is my favorite. There’s always tomorrow.
Daily Total: $61
Day 6
8 a.m. — I force my husband, who lives in Manhattan and is here for the weekend, to hike Los Liones Canyon in Malibu with me. It's still early and cool here. Before we go, we snag iced coffees from Bluestone Lane ($10), make sure we have plenty of water, and hike for the next four hours. We run into two major A-list celebrities, but I play it cool. Ah, L.A.
12 p.m. — We're tired, and we're ready to eat. We head to Malibu Farm, an organic farm-to-table restaurant nestled along the Pacific. I order squash tacos, watermelon juice, and an iced almond milk latte. Plus, a side of bacon. My husband orders the largest burger I've ever seen, and we finally get a chance to catch up and talk. It’s hard to make conversation while we're doing those more arduous hikes, and with the time difference (not to mention the 3,000-mile physical separation), it's even harder. We leave and he puts his arm around me. It feels good. The meal comes to $50.
Daily Total: $60
Day 7
6:30 — I wake up R-E-A-D-Y TO GO! I take a Barry's Bootcamp class led by another favorite instructor. It’s a full-body class with three friends, and I end up giggling with them the majority of the class. My legs feel a little bit like lead today, so I skip the inclines, and just bump up the speed. I'm a little tired, but I'm happy I went.
9 a.m. — Time to grocery shop at Whole Foods 365. This week, I pick up two bags of spinach, almond milk, a bag of cauliflower rice, two pounds of broccolini, two eight-ounce steaks, and a few other goodies for this upcoming week. All in all, I spend $95 for the trip.
7 p.m. — I'm getting the Sunday Scaries, and I need to cool it before my inbox explodes at 5 a.m. tomorrow. I decide to go to a hot yoga class for $20, although I'm not actually a fan. But I know I need it. I almost tear up as my instructor walks me through a self-empowerment message at the tail end of class. I'm lucky to be surrounded by forces like the instructor, Kate. But damn. I am sweaty and GROSS.
Daily Total: $115
Weekly Total: $2,003.28
Reflection: My wellness routine is very important to me — I’m a monster without it! Barry's Bootcamp probably has the biggest impact on me. It's become a solace, and a "home-away-from-home" for me this past year. As for the most negative part of my routine, it wouldn’t kill me to cut back on the espresso shots.
