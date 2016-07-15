Anya Lahiri, London Master Trainer and Nike NTC Elite Trainer



If someone wants to incorporate interval training into their home routine or outside (i.e. not in a gym), what would you recommend as a starter programme? The Nike NTC app is a great place to start and will guide you through specific training programmes. Nothing beats joining a class for motivation and proper instruction on form though.



Are there any dangers in interval training? Anything that can cause harm if not properly done? For example, how far should you push yourself? If a person starts to feel faint or a bit sick, should they stop? The beauty of high intensity intervals is that everyone's threshold is different. You should push hard enough that you need to take a recovery, if you can still jog or keep going your push wasn't hard enough. If you feel faint or sick you should definitely pull back but trust your body – your heart rate will come down in the recovery and you normally have more in the tank than you think.



What do you recommend eating or drinking before and after interval training? Try and have some good carbs (whole grains, sweet potatoes etc) and some protein at least two hours before class to fuel yourself so you can push to your max. After class you should ALWAYS have some form of protein immediately after to help repair the muscles you have just smashed.



Do you have any mantras, or motivational tips for people to get fit? Don't be scared of being a beginner, everyone has to start somewhere!





