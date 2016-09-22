There are two types of people in this world: the zero-inbox purists, and the ones with hundreds (or even thousands) of unread messages in their inbox.



Okay, perhaps there are some who fall into the gray area in between. But if you use an email client — basically, all of us — you know the pain of constantly deleting emails. And if you're trying to get work done, a constant barrage of incoming emails can be seriously distracting. So what are you supposed to do if you have to look at emails throughout the day, but you still have to get stuff done?



Thankfully, there's a world of email apps, tools, and extensions. Email takes up more of our time than ever — but there are also more options than ever for keeping things under control.



Between Gmail features you might not know about, new email clients, and useful browser extensions, a decluttered inbox is within reach (and you don't have to spend an entire day deleting old emails, either). With these tricks, you'll be able to organize your inbox in no time.

