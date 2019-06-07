The One Where Sophie Turner Had A Plan To Date Matthew Perry — & Did Not Work Out

Sophie Turner may be very much in love with her new husband Joe Jonas, but that doesn't mean another man didn't once catch her eye. In a new video from Twitter Movies, Turner has revealed that she once came up with a master plan to get Friends star Matthew Perry to ask her out on a date — and it totally failed.
Game of Thrones may be the show everyone is talking about in our current era (especially the fans who are displeased with the long-running HBO show's controversial ending), but clearly Friends holds a very special place in Turner's heart. In January of 2016, she tweeted:
"Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home."
(For the record, it's Miss Chanandler Bong.)
When asked to explain the tweet in her video for Twitter Movies, Turner got real about how eager she was to meet the man behind the IT procurements manager with the specialization in statistical analysis and data reconfiguration.
"I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket. I would walk around the corner, and I would see Matthew Perry outside smoking a cigarette. I bought a lighter from Budgens so I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette, and it was already lit, so that was just embarrassing," said Turner in the video. "But yeah, he was there, and I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don't know, and ask me on a date or something, but he didn't."
For those wondering if Turner was dating Jonas at the time of her Perry crush, the answer is no: She and Jonas were officially spotted together months later, at a friend's Halloween party in 2016.
It looks like Perry's loss is Jonas' gain! However, this story may make watching Friends on Netflix just a touch awkward for the couple.
