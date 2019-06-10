With K-beauty firmly integrated into the modern skin-care vernacular, buying a set of fortifying face masks or a decadent essence is as readily accessible as "add to cart." (Not to mention it's a lot cheaper than booking a round-trip flight to Seoul.) And if you clicked on this article, you're probably familiar with one of the biggest power players in Korean skin care, Glow Recipe. They launched back in 2014, and in 2017, unveiled two in-house brands, the eponymous Glow Recipe (the makers of the internet-breaking Watermelon Sleeping Mask) and Sweet Chef, which can be found at Target. Now, they're beginning a new chapter in the brand, and we have all the exclusive details.
From today through the end of the month, the K-beauty retailer is kicking off a massive, site-wide clearance sale on its entire roster of brands, with the exception of its two in-house labels. Popular brands like Blithe, Jullai, and Leegeeham will be marked down anywhere from 20% to 60%, with products ringing in as low as $1.40. This special sale comes tied to a decision by the Glow Recipe founders to focus on their growing private label business. Come July, you'll only be able to shop Glow Recipe and Sweet Chef on the site — a move that wasn't made without a lot of careful thought beforehand.
"Since launching Glow Recipe, we’ve built a strong community through our curations and skin-care education," Glow Recipe co-founder & co-CEO Christine Chang exclusively tells Refinery29. "After much thoughtful deliberation, we decided to focus our team’s energy on our in-house brands so that we could give our customers what they’ve asked for: continued skin care innovation with Glow Recipe Skincare and Sweet Chef."
Now, hang on: We know that this may come as a surprise if you're used to the site being a one-stop-shop for all things K-beauty. That's why this blowout sale is every bit as much a gift for its shoppers as it is a major moment for the business. "We want to say thank you for all of the love, support, and feedback," Glow Recipe co-founder & co-CEO Sarah Lee says. "This all started with a brainstorm session over sheet masking and wine, and we had no idea that the things we had discussed that night — creating a new, joyful, empowering skin-care experience — would be possible."
As for what the future of the brand looks like? More of what you love, including tons of new products coming down the pipeline. "Our customers and community can expect a lot of exciting new developments ahead," Lee adds. "We have a number of unexpected formulas that we’re working on with Sephora, who have been 'in the kitchen' with us." All that said, we've done one final, epic deep dive into the site's many offerings to bring you the can't-miss products to stock up on now — shop them all here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.