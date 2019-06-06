Brad Pitt Is Not Happy The Straight Pride Parade Made Him Their Mascot

Brad Pitt would very much like to be excluded from the Straight Pride Parade narrative, according to a source close to the actor.
June is Pride Month, so naturally the worst people of the internet are finding a way to make a celebration of the LGTBQ+ community all about them. Enter the Straight Pride Parade, which "straight advocacy group" Super Happy Fun America announced this month would be coming to Boston at a to-be-decided date in August. Apparently not content to enjoy the wealth of privilege their sexual orientation already affords them, Super Happy Fun America also wants to “celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community.”
Advertisement
How does Pitt come into play? Well, apparently, Super Happy Fun America has declared the actor their unofficial "mascot" — an "honor" (except not) that Pitt clearly was unaware was bestowed upon him at the time. To make matters worse, the website also includes a photo of Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie as their Mr. & Mrs. Smith characters, with Pitt’s other ex Jennifer Aniston pulling a rope around Pitt’s waist. (If the obsession with this decade-old “love triangle” isn’t the worst thing about straight culture, what is?)
A source close to Pitt tells Refinery29 that the actor did ask the website to remove his likeness from their page, which, as of publication time, they have yet to do.
Pitt's discomfort with this whole ridiculous thing makes a lot of sense considering that Pitt is an outspoken advocate for gay rights. In 2008, he reportedly gave $100,000 to organizations that fought to overturn Proposition 8 in California in support of same-sex marriage.
Are we positive that the Straight Pride Parade is a real thing? It seems like the most bizarre attempt at satire out there, but honestly, this is 2019, and what real news doesn't seem like satire? Either way, let's hope that the Straight Pride Parade gets Pitt's name out of their mouths, stat.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Straight Pride Parade for comment.
Advertisement