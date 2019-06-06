35 Outstanding LGBTQ+ Books Of 2019

We know two things to be true: there is no one way to express sexual identity, and there's no better way to gain insight than by cracking open a book.
With that in mind during Pride Month, we've gathered some of 2019's most anticipated books featuring LGBTQ+ characters and experiences. These new releases, ranging from fast-paced memoirs to light-hearted romantic comedies, demonstrate the enormous range of the LGBTQ+ experience.
Seriously — there's a book for everyone, about all aspects of the queer identity. Affairs between princes and presidents' sons. YA novels about trans coming-of-age stories. First loves remembered through a haze of memory, and first loves experienced with visceral immediacy (and rendered in graphic novel form). Tours through the queer communities of Brooklyn in the 1850s and the queer communities of America's heartland today. A graphic novel with major Killing Eve vibes. And even the sequel to Oliver and Elio's Call Me By Your Name story.
These books are worth celebrating, reading, and re-reading. And now, an exhaustive (but by no means conclusive) list of some of 2019's most exciting books featuring queer characters.