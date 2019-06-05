These 10 Queer Influencers Turn Rainbow Dressing Into An Artform

Look up, ROYGBIV is all around us. All year long, but especially during Pride Month in June, you can expect to see red, blues, indigos and violets on full display — as a sartorial gesture of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Rainbow dressing comes in many forms and the following slides are proof. You can wear a rainbow graphic tee with a suit a lá Whembley Sewell from Them, or wear full-on rainbow shorts like actress/model/activist Jari Jones (pictured). If bold color is not your thing, you can try an all-white look like photographer Lia Clay with just one rainbow stripe across the bodice.
Whatever style you prefer, look to these 10 queer influencers for a stylish approach to rainbow dressing, for the month of June and beyond. Scroll through for Instagram's best rainbow outfits to date.
