The Best Books Of June 2019 Make For Great Beach Reads

Summer is the best season for a book-lover. Suddenly, reading is a cool activity. Everyone's browsing for "beach reads" and "vacation reads" and "sit in the sun and pretend you're on vacation" reads. If anything, the problem is an abundance of choice. There's just too much goodness.
We're here to make your choice easier. In addition to creating a specific list just for beach reads, we've rounded up some amazing new releases just from June 2019.
Behold, the books of June we're recommending to everyone. Expect epic novels like The Travelers by Regina Porter, which follows the complexities of sprawling families; complicated thrillers, like Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok; and absolute blockbusters, like Taffy Brodesser-Akner's Fleishman Is In Trouble.
On Being Human, Jennifer Pastiloff (June 4)
The year’s uplifting memoir has arrived. Jennifer Pastiloff shares her unusual life story, from growing up deaf in a broken home to working as a waitress in L.A. for decades to creating On Being Human, a now-famous yoga workshop and retreat. Pastiloff is a self-professed “beauty hunter.” In this honest and vulnerable book, she’ll show you her way.
Mostly Dead Things, Kristen Arnett (June 4)
Taxidermy, grief, and Florida swamps mingle in this unusual and unforgettable debut novel. Jessa-Lynn’s father kills himself in his taxidermy workshop, leaving her to care for his struggling business and her family member's demands. She's still raw from one of the world's most toxic love triangles — she and her brother were in love with the same woman for years. Mostly Dead Things is worth reading just for the sheer joy of experiencing an incredibly original story and writing style.
Patsy, Nicole Dennis-Benn (June 4)
Patsy could stay in Jamaica with her 5-year-old daughter, Tru. Or, she could go to America and reunite with the love of her life, Cindy. Patsy chooses America — and a new start for herself. Patsy follows the next few years in the mother and daughter's lives as they travel back to one another.
Searching for Sylvie Lee, Jean Kwok (June 4)
It begins when Amy's perfect older sister, Sylvie, disappears. Sylvie and Amy had drastically different childhoods. Amy was raised in the United States by her Chinese immigrant parents; Sylvie was raised in Europe by relatives, since their parents were too poor to keep her. The timid Amy defies her nature and sets off to Europe to find her sister. In doing so, she finds the secrets Sylvie's been keeping under her veneer.
City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert (June 4)
What more would we expect from the author of Eat, Pray, Love but a moving novel about one woman's coming-of-empowerment in the theater scene of 1940s New York? At 95, Vivian Morris looks back at the summer she was 19 and and ready to take on the world. Gilbert wrote the kind of big-heated historical novel you'll burn through in a weekend, then pass on to a friend.
Sorcery of Thorns, Margaret Rogerson (June 4)
If your idea of paradise is being surrounded by magical books stacked stories high, then Sorcery of Thorns is the book for you. This whimsical, beautifully written YA novel is set in the kingdom of Austermeer’s Great Libraries, where books can be living things — and can be deadly.
Magic For Liars, Sarah Gailey (June 4)
We are of the opinion that magical boarding schools never get old. Sarah Gailey puts a 21st century spin on the trope with a mystery set at an academy for magicians and mages in Northern California. Ivy Gamble is a private investigator hired to investigate the murder of a teacher at the school where her estranged twin sister, a very talented witch, works. A queerer, older, quicker-paced Harry Potter, concerned with the childhood grudges that adults can't get over.
Notes to Self, Emilie Pine (June 11)
Emilie Pine examines her own life with the kind of honesty reserved only for the bravest among us. Notes to Self is an exceptional collection of essays about the most personal of topics — Pine's miscarriage, her father’s alcoholism, her body. Through these specific topics come the kind of insights that will reframe your own life. Pine’s sharp, unadorned writing style allows the unobscured truths to rise to the surface.
Bunny, Mona Awad (June 11)
The MFA students in Bunny wish they could write a novel as dark and bitingly satirical as Bunny. Samantha isn't friends with the other girls in her MFA cohort. Can you blame her? They roam in a carefully manicured pack and call each other "bunny." But she's also unable to resist joining their ranks when she's invited. There, she learns the dark ritual that keeps them together. She loses herself and loses hold on the narration.
More Than Enough, Elaine Welteroth (June 11)
Listen to your inner monologue. Have you ever doubted whether you’re good enough, smart enough, bold enough — or just enough? Elaine Welteroth has spent her career blazing trails in the media landscape, but even she has struggled with these questions. Her memoir-manifesto is an essential read for women in the workplace today.
Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner (June 11)
Jennifer Weiner is the master of richly told page-turners about complicated and likable women. Mrs. Everything centers on Jo and Bethie Kaufman, two sisters born in 1950s Detroit. How do the decades shape them and their relationship? And at what point do they, not the times, start steering their own lives?
The Travelers, Regina Porter (June 18)
The Travelers is one of the most structurally ambitious and astonishing novels we’ve encountered. The Travelers focuses on two sprawling families and begins with a two-page list of characters. Each chapter, jumping around in place and time, focuses on a different person. The interconnected saga makes us think of how little we really know about our closest family members.
The Tenth Muse, Catherine Chung (June 18)
The Tenth Muse makes for a fantastic book club pick. Katherine is born in the Midwest to a white father and Chinese mother brought together during WWII. The novel originally positions itself as Katherine's journey to break the boys' club that is the world of mathematics. But when she travels to Germany to further her studies, it becomes a story about how the past – and our family's secrets — shape us without our knowing.
Girl in the Rearview Mirror, Kelsey Rae Dimberg (June 18)
Be careful who you work for. In Girl in the Rearview Mirror, a young au pair gets tangled up in the secrets of one of Phoenix's most prestigious families. Finn is thrilled to be among the Martin family. Then a stranger claiming to be connected to the family asks her to pass on a message to the family’s father.
Conviction, Denise Mina (June 18)
What happens when a true crime podcast fanatic decides to investigate a crime herself? Anna McDonald's world shatters after her husband and her best friend run away together. She escapes into a podcast about a sunken yacht in the Mediterranean — and then she realizes she knows one of the murder victims. Anna thinks only she has the information necessary to unravel the conspiracy. Conviction is a jet-setting thriller about an ordinary life suddenly turned electric. It's an incredibly original book.
Fake Like Me, Barbara Bourland (June 18)
Fake Like Me is an impressively intelligent thriller set in the art world. The unnamed narrator in this book has always been intrigued by Pine City, a group of famous artists a few years her senior. They haven't been the same since their most famous member, Carey Logan, took her own life five years prior. When the narrator goes to paint in their artists colony for a summer, she comes head-to-head with the secrets they've been keeping. Expect insightful paragraphs about the creative process sprinkled among the propulsive mystery.
In At the Deep End, Kate Davis (June 25)
This is a book about sex. Lots of it. Julia breaks a long dry spell with an awakening at a party: She doesn't like men. Never has. Julia dives head-first into her new lesbian identity and has lots of adventures. This sweet, clever novel places a woman's sexual coming-of-age on a pedestal.
How Could She, Lauren Mechling (June 25)
The joy in Lauren Mechling's novel comes in the details. Mechling's novel follows three old friends, all turning 37, as they face professional and personal crossroads. Their New York social circle, ambitions, and personalities are so specifically rendered you'll be convinced by the end that you know Geraldine, Sunny, and Rachel.
Fleishman Is In Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner (June 25)
Everyone has an opinion about why Toby and Rachel Fleishman broke up, including Toby and Rachel Fleishman. After 15 years of marriage, Rachel, a very successful agent, disappears from her husband and two kids. The New York Times' master profiler Taffy Brodesser-Akner dissects a marriage — and in doing so, interrogates the entire institution. She creates a page-turner as insightful as it is impossible to put down.
Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes (June 25)
Linda Holmes, the kind fairy godmother of Twitter and host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, wrote an uplifting novel about two people made better by one another. Evvie Drake is a widow with a secret: She doesn't miss her husband. Dean Tenney is an MLB pitcher who lost the ability to throw overnight (it's called the yips). When Dean moves into Evvie's Maine house as a retreat from the stresses of New York, they find solace in each other.
Wicked Fox, Kat Cho (June 25)
Move over, vampires. There's a new mythological creature storming YA. Kat Cho's debut fantasy centers on a gumiho, a nine-tailed fox from Korean folklore that feeds off the souls of men to survive. The only problem? Eighteen-year-old Gu Miyoung feels tortured about taking lives. She wants to find another way, even if it means defying her mother and striking out on her own.