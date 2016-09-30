For any outsider, it seems impossible to pinpoint exactly where things went wrong for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. However, some new details have emerged about the start of Hollywood's former power-couple.
Mark Behar, a bodyguard who worked with the actors on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith talked about their early courtship with Us Weekly. "[Angelina] and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other, and it was so cute," Behar told Us. "I caught them several times in each other’s trailers making out. I wasn't shocked at all when they got married years later."
Behar also explained he would pass notes between the two stars that were "sexual in content."
There has always been speculation that the pair started their relationship as they shot the 2005 movie, though Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. Jolie and Pitt were first photographed together on vacation in April of 2005, three months after Pitt and Aniston announced they were splitting up.
Though Aniston hasn't commented on Pitt and Jolie's split herself, her former co-star Courteney Cox has spoken out about the media's constant attempts to tie Aniston to the scandal. "I feel like we’re exacerbating it by even talking about it," Cox told Entertainment Tonight. "It’s not about her."
