Dry Shampoo For Your Clothes Exists — & It's Amazing

We love dry shampoo — not only does the style substance keep our strands fresh in between washes, but it also helps us conserve water by cutting down on time spent in the shower sudsing our scalps. Turn this miracle bottle from hair to clothing and the results are even more beneficial for our bods and the environment. Eco-chic brand Love Home And Planet's new Dry Wash Spray for freshening up our pile of worn once or twice "chair-drobe" clothes fast does just that.
The 100% vegan and cruelty-free product is designed to release wrinkles with just a few spritzes and, "revive your worn clothes to looking, feeling and smelling refreshed" — a quick process that ultimately saves excess water wasted on unnecessary laundry loads. The spray itself is dermatologist tested, made from ethically sourced ingredients (like Amazonian murumuru to Bulgarian rose, Australian tea tree, vetiver, Moroccan Argan, and heirloom lavender oils) that are free of dyes and parabens, and powered by compressed air instead of harmful greenhouse gases.
In the spirit of conserving water and honoring World Oceans Day this Saturday, June 8, we rounded up the company's super fresh Dry Wash Sprays along with a few of its other eco-friendly home products — from plant-based laundry detergents to dish soaps and more packaged in renewably sourced materials — that all retail for under $10. "Our goal is a carbon footprint so small, it’s like we weren’t even here. So every time you choose Love Home and Planet, you join our mission for a cleaner planet," the brand states. Scroll on to show your own small act of love for the planet by swapping the greener goods ahead into your home cleaning routines.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.