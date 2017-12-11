Been meaning to do more for your generation's carbon footprint than just tweeting about it? Listen up. Starting January 2018, a new haircare brand named Love Beauty and Planet hits drugstores — and it comes with a mission of fueling your beauty addiction while also saving the world.
The cruelty-free and vegan company makes sustainability easy, so you can feel good about what you're putting on your hair. While the ingredient list isn't the shortest in the world, it does leave out most of the bad stuff — like parabens and silicones. You can also rest assured knowing that you'll be saving water too, because the conditioners use a fast-rinse technology to break down the formula faster than other options on the market.
One other way LBP is helping the planet? Since most plastic beauty bottles aren't recyclable — or at least contain tricky-to-remove labels that make the entire process really difficult — the company used adhesive that guarantees a clean separation during recycling so the bottles get another life. Oh, and everything besides the caps are made from recycled plastic. It's a win-win.
With almost 30 products rolling out to mass retailers everywhere in 2018, you have one more thing to look forward to: Nothing is more than $10. Ready to try it for yourself? Browse some of our favorites from the collection, ahead.