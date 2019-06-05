The Wait Is Over: Here's Jennifer Lawrence Talking About Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has kept her relationship with fiancé Cooke Maroney completely under wraps, even after the art gallery director put an engagement ring on her finger. Alas, things have changed! Lawrence and Maroney are inching closer to their wedding — they even reportedly threw an engagement party in New York City last month — and Lawrence is finally ready to spill on her soon-to-be husband.
Lawrence — who is getting ready to jump back into acting after a year-long hiatus — spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she gushed over her fiancé.
"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence said of why she chose to marry Maroney. "It was a very, very easy decision."
Lawrence's relationship with Maroney is a bit unique for her in that Maroney is outside of the film industry. Prior to her relationship with Maroney, whom she began seeing in 2018, Lawrence was in a relationship with her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky. They split in November of 2017. Prior to Aronofsky, Lawrence dated Chris Martin of Coldplay and her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult.
In 2015, Lawrence joked that she was having a hard time finding a guy to date.
"No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it's coming from, I know they're trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings," Lawrence told Vogue of her dating life. "I'm just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am."
While I'm sure Maroney knew exactly who Lawrence was when they started dating (the pair was apparently introduced by a mutual friend), it doesn't seem like he's into making flashy public appearances with the star. That sounds like exactly what Lawrence was looking for — and, considering her description of Maroney, likely part of what she loves about her man.
