The New James Bond Movie's Latest Setback? An Explosion

A crew member received a minor injury after an explosion on the set of the new James Bond movie, according to the official Twitter account for the upcoming film.
On Tuesday, the Bond 25 account cleared up information about a reported explosion that occurred on the set of the upcoming Daniel Craig film.
"During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage," the tweet reads. "There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury."
The tweet comes on the heels of a report from The Sun, which claimed that a "member of staff was left crushed by part of the set which fell on him as he stood on a ramp outside the studios." The Sun reported that the incident occurred during testing of a stunt involving a fireball in a laboratory. Per The Sun, the stunt "took part of the roof off and a number of wall panels."
Star Daniel Craig — who is reprising his role as the secret agent despite once alleging that he would rather "slash his wrists" than appear in the film franchise again — was also injured on set.
"Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica," read the Bond 25 Twitter account on May 22, 2019. "Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."
James Bond 25 may be, um, having its own issues, but at least Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one of the writers on the project, will likely have the script on lock.
"It's mainly about making [the Bond girls] feel like real people, you know? Which they do in the previous films," Waller-Bridge said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "I think Daniel's films have had really fantastic Bond girls, so it's just keeping it up."
Refinery29 has reached out to MGM for comment.
