Bella Thorne & Her Ex Mod Sun Are Hashing Out Their Break Up On Social Media

Many stars claim that breaking up on a public stage is one of the pitfalls of being a celebrity. Bella Thorne and rapper Mod Sun, however, don't seem too fazed by the whole thing. They are taking their breakup drama to the streets, and by the streets, I mean the whole damn internet.
Thorne initially shared a sweet message about the end of her relationship with rapper Sun back in April. She posted a photo of the two together on Instagram, writing in the caption:
"I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."
Apparently that includes a the amicable part of uncoupling.
Things got weird when Sun joked about selling Thorne's stuff on eBay to TooFab. Though he insisted on Twitter that he was obviously "joking," Thorne hit back on the social media platform with:
"Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U pussy."
Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U pussy. https://t.co/dNjxmoKT2A— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 29, 2019
Sun then explained why he did, in fact, call the cops. According to him, she came over to his home without an invitation after their breakup when he wasn't home. He lobbed claims that she was not "trustworthy" and indicated she had previously passed on his efforts to exchange belongings.
Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella...ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine— new song out now (@MODSUN) May 29, 2019
Days after the tweets, Sun went on iHeartRadio's Domenick Nati Show, where Sun explained a little bit about the end of their romance.
"I ended the relationship due to a very, very public incident," Sun claimed. "I was hoping it would be a wake-up call for her."
Sun also accused Thorne the former Disney Channel star of not being "faithful" as he was, saying he "wouldn't speak" for her on that subject on the radio show — oof.
All of this is hard to watch, especially considering that Thorne and Sun used to document the sweeter parts of their relationship — such as their maybe real, maybe fake wedding.
What is the truth? Well, right now, it's that Thorne and Sun are not one another's biggest fans.
Refinery29 reached out to Thorne's reps for further comment.
