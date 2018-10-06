Is Bella Thorne Married? Her Non-Answer Says It All

If you’re wondering about Bella Thorne’s relationship status, you’re not alone.
In a video for Wired, Thorne answered the internet’s most pressing questions according to popular Google searches. But when it comes to whether or not she’s married, Thorne dodged the question, saying, “That is for my own personal knowledge and none for you.”
Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun appeared to announce an engagement in May when Thorne took to Instagram with a story sporting a large ring on her ring finger with the caption, “da baby iced me out,” according to Teen Vogue. They’ve been relatively hush-hush about the engagement, making the marriage question an interesting one to dodge. It seems like a non-answer means yes, because otherwise why be secretive?
Thorne’s dating life has been a hot topic recently, due to some confusion about whether she was dating two people at once. Thorne identifies as bisexual and briefly appeared to be dating “The Happy Hippie” rapper Mod Sun and controversial social media personality Tana Mongeau at the same time. The confusion came when Thorne posted an Instagram picture kissing Mongeau during a period of time when her and Sun’s hot relationship had cooled.
It’s all a bit perplexing, but we did get a few fun facts confirmed from Thorne. If you’re jonesing for some definitely true trivia answers about the actress, she revealed in the video that she hates Scorpios, has a dog named Tampon, and owns a tattoo gun.
