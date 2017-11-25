Bella Thorne Shows Off New Ink — & It's Got A Message

Bella Thorne broadcasted some new ink, though this time around she’s opted for a more detailed message. The Famous In Love star posed topless on Instagram showing off her newest tattoo. “I Love You,” the new tat reads, scrawled across her shoulder in handwritten rainbow letters.
“New lil tat guess what my other tat says it's on my hip;),” read her caption. The guessing game didn’t last for too long. Shortly after, Thorne revealed the answer in her Instagram stories.
In recent months, Thorne’s upped the ante on her tattoo game. In September, the former Disney star got a matching tattoo with her sister, Dani Thorne. The two paid a visit to L.A. tattoo artist Daniel Winter, where they both had the phrase, “If lost please find twin,” written on the sides of their feet. Dani is Thorne’s big sis and the two share an uncanny resemblance.
Considering Winter’s Insta bio which states in all caps, “BLACK AND GREY INK ONLY,” Thorne’s latest ink was more than likely not his work.
Earlier in November, she got an abstract starburst-like design on her elbow. This is to add to her smiley face emoji, the huge angel wings on her back, and of course the "Wild Kitty." She also received another kind of tattoo, microblading in 2016.
Not much else was said about the meaning behind her recent tattoo. Like, for example, who exactly does Thorne love? Or is this a colorful ode to someone who loves her? It’s anyone’s guess, really.
In recent months Thorne has been linked to rapper Mod Sun. And while she didn’t explain much about the tattoo in the caption, in a comment she responded to someone saying it was,” Mod’s handwriting.” Do with that information what you will.
