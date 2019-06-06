Once Chris gets through to Penelope, her team uses his phone number to find his Smithereen account. On their end, they immediately have access to his photos, posts, and total amount of time spent on the app. Eventually, they have full diagnostics up about Chris, from the number of people who have blocked him (zero) to a cloud of his most used words (“great,” “love,” “mum,” and “people” are at the top). After a quick chat with Hitcher, Penelope learns “Chris’” driver account was obtained via the dark web. Penelope also informs police that Chris’ fiancée Tasmin died after a drunk driving accident. There are “historical posts” in his Smithereen network about the tragedy to prove as much. Smithereen is secretly listening in to what’s going on in Chris’ car. They even have him listening to a “Stressbuster” playlist while they figure out how to handle his request to talk to Billy with their employee’s life being used as blackmail.