The new FX series Snowfall premieres tonight. The show follows a host of characters whose lives are affected by the newly created crack cocaine. While the series is being brought to us by the same network that gave us great shows like Atlanta and American Crime Story with heavy-hitter casts, the stars of Snowfall are pretty lowkey.
The lead, Damson Idris, is a British television actor with only a couple of small American roles under his belt. And several of the other key players, like Sergio Peris-Mencheta, are coming to us from established careers in other countries. I highly doubt that this will make the show any good. It looks both colorful and grim, and John Singleton is known for telling amazing stories.
But there are still a few faces you might recognize during the premiere. Click through the slideshow so that we can save from you asking your friend “where have I seen them before?” for an hour tonight.