The Most Addicting Drug-Related TV Shows

This summer is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to new television shows. TNT is giving us the humid, woman-led crime soap that is Claws, while Freeform offered up a sneak peak at its latest feminist soap, The Bold Type, in June. The next great summer series coming our way is FX's upcoming drama Snowfall. The show will reveal how the crack epidemic spread in 1980s Los Angeles and will follow multiple people involved in the drug trade in one way or another. It will feature everyone from the daughter of a cartel kingpin to a CIA operative.
Although Snowfall, premiering July 5, is putting its own spin on the drug television show, it's definitely not the first series to deal with controlled (and deadly) substances. In fact, modern TV is filled with fantastic shows investigating how drugs ruin lives and make people fortunes.
To show you where Snowfall falls in this history, we found all the best drug-related television shows ever. Scroll through the gallery to find out which ones made the cut.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
